COVID: WHO official Guerra probed in Bergamo

MILAN, APR 9 - Ranieri Guerra, Assistant Director-General for Strategic Initiatives at the World Health Organization and former Italian health ministry director general for prevention, has been placed under investigation by prosecutors in the northern town of Bergamo on suspicion of giving false information to prosecutors during an interview on the COVID pandemic plan on November 5, judicial sources said Friday. The probe concerns the management of the COVID outbreak in the Bergamo area during the first wave of the coronavirus a year ago. (ANSA).