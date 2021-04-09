Venerdì 09 Aprile 2021 | 16:08

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

MILAN
Term cut to 19 yrs for man who torched school bus

Term cut to 19 yrs for man who torched school bus

 
MILAN
COVID: WHO official Guerra probed in Bergamo

COVID: WHO official Guerra probed in Bergamo

 
ROME
Italy's COVID-19 Rt number drops to 0.92

Italy's COVID-19 Rt number drops to 0.92

 
ROME
Several regions to go from red to orange - Speranza

Several regions to go from red to orange - Speranza

 
ROME
COVID: Italy tops 12 mn vaccine shots

COVID: Italy tops 12 mn vaccine shots

 
BRUSSELS
Draghi was right on Erdogan says Weber

Draghi was right on Erdogan says Weber

 
ROME
46 Rebibbia inmates indicted for COVID riot

46 Rebibbia inmates indicted for COVID riot

 
ROME
Chiara Ferragni appointed to Tod's board

Chiara Ferragni appointed to Tod's board

 
MESSINA
Messina Mafia clans hit by 33 arrests

Messina Mafia clans hit by 33 arrests

 
ROME
Retail sales picked up in February says ISTAT

Retail sales picked up in February says ISTAT

 
ROME
Draghi blasts COVID vaccine queue jumpers

Draghi blasts COVID vaccine queue jumpers

 

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Avellino-Bari: «Scontro decisivo per il secondo posto»

Avellino-Bari: «Scontro decisivo per il secondo posto»

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

BariLutto
Bitonto, stroncato dal Covid muore Ciccio, telecronista 29enne della locale squadra di calcio

Bitonto, stroncato dal Covid telecronista 29enne della locale squadra di calcio

 
FoggiaLa novità
Foggia, pronti 2 nuovi parcheggi con 700 posti ed un'elisuperficie al Riuniti

Foggia, pronti 2 nuovi parcheggi con 700 posti ed un'elisuperficie al Riuniti

 
Tarantoil provvedimento
Taranto, molesta ragazze su autobus: arrestato 51enne

Taranto, molesta ragazze su autobus: arrestato 51enne

 
Batl'accordo
Barletta, prevenire infiltrazioni criminalità in economia: intesa Camera commercio e Prefettura BAT

Barletta, prevenire infiltrazioni criminalità in economia: intesa Camera commercio e Prefettura BAT

 
Potenzadati regionali
Covid in Basilicata, cresce curva contagi (+212) e tasso di positività (12%): altri 4 morti

Covid in Basilicata, cresce curva contagi (+212) e tasso di positività (12%): altri 4 morti

 
Materail raggiro
Matera, spilla 500 euro a nonnina 91enne con la truffa del “pacco per il nipote”: arrestato 48enne napoletano

Matera, spilla 500 euro a nonnina 91enne con la truffa del “pacco per il nipote”: arrestato 48enne napoletano

 
LecceLa decisione
Lizzanello, uccise 21enne per vendetta: confermata la condanna a 30 anni

Lizzanello, uccise 21enne per vendetta: confermata la condanna a 30 anni

 
BrindisiIl caso
Brindisi, 81enne positivo al Covid va in giro e viola isolamento: denunciato

Brindisi, 81enne positivo al Covid va in giro e viola isolamento: denunciato

 

i più letti

Covid in Puglia, curva contagi torna a salire (+1974 nuovi casi) e indice positività al 13%. Boom decessi (+51)

Covid in Puglia, curva contagi torna a salire (+1974 nuovi casi) e indice positività al 13%. Boom decessi (+51)

Covid Puglia, il mistero dei «caregiver»: vaccinate intere famiglie

Covid Puglia, il mistero dei «caregiver»: vaccinate intere famiglie

Licenziato operaio di A.Mittaldopo un post su facebook

Licenziato operaio di A.Mittal dopo un post su facebook. Usb risponde con sciopero il 14 aprile

Coronavirus, picco di ricoveri in Puglia: occupato il 54% dei posti letto

Coronavirus, picco di ricoveri in Puglia: occupato il 54% dei posti letto

Bari, l'autista del bus la invita a indossare mascherina e lei lo prende a schiaffi: denunciata

Bari, l'autista del bus la invita a indossare mascherina e lei lo prende a schiaffi: denunciata

ROME

Italy's COVID-19 Rt number drops to 0.92

But stress on intensive care units remains high - weekly report

Italy's COVID-19 Rt number drops to 0.92

ROME, APR 9 - Italy's COVID-19 Rt reproduction number has fallen to 0.92, down from 0.98 last week, sources said Friday ahead of the publication of the weekly coronavirus monitoring report of the health ministry and the Higher Health Institute (ISS). The nationwide incidence has fallen to 185 cases for every 100,000 inhabitants, down from 232 last week, the sources said. A draft of the weekly report said that eight regions/autonomous provinces have a Rt over 1. A Rt number of over 1 indicates that the virus is in expansion. The draft of the report said there had been a decrease in the general risk level. But it also said that risk level remained high in four regions - Liguria, Puglia, Tuscany and Valle d'Aosta. It said 15 regions/autonomous provinces had a moderate risk level while the risk level was low in Veneto and the autonomous province of Bolzano. The report said the nation's health system was still under stress. It said that in 15 regions/autonomous provinces the proportion of intensive-care places taken up by COVID-19 patients was above the critical threshold of 30%, up from 14 last week. It said the proportion of ICU places taken up by coronavirus sufferers was 41% nationwide. The "overloading of hospital services, the incidence that is still too high and the broad spread of some more transmittable viral variants require the application of every useful contagion-containment measure," the draft report concluded. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
TORNA SU
Archivio Storico de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
LEDI SRL / Viale Francesco De Blasio snc 70132 Bari / Partita iva - codice fiscale: 08410170727 / Numero REA BA - 624759 / Capitale sociale: 1.000.000,00 versato 257.500,00 / ledi-srl@legalmail.it