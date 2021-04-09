COVID: Italy tops 12 mn vaccine shots

ROME, APR 9 - Italy has topped 12 million COVID-19 vaccine shots, according to the government's website. As of eight o'clock Thursday night the total was 12,012,470. Some 3,694,019 had had both doses and 8,318,451 the first dose. Some 77.2% of the 15,568,730 doses distributed to the regions had been administered. (ANSA).