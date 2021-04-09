Venerdì 09 Aprile 2021 | 14:32

Several regions to go from red to orange - Speranza

COVID: Italy tops 12 mn vaccine shots

Draghi was right on Erdogan says Weber

46 Rebibbia inmates indicted for COVID riot

Chiara Ferragni appointed to Tod's board

Messina Mafia clans hit by 33 arrests

Retail sales picked up in February says ISTAT

Draghi blasts COVID vaccine queue jumpers

Gelmini hopes to see 'return to life, business' in May

COVID-19 Rt down to 0.92, some regions to turn orange

Soccer: Roma take command of Europa League quarter-final

Mittal Taranto, operaio licenziato dopo post su Fb: «Impugnerò il provvedimento»

Bari, un hub di eccellenze gastronomicheal posto di Eataly

Barletta, prevenire infiltrazioni criminalità in economia: intesa Camera commercio e Prefettura BAT

Covid in Basilicata, cresce curva contagi (+212) e tasso di positività (12%): altri 4 morti

Cerignola, benzinaio ferito alla testa con calcio pistola: i banditi cercavano l'incasso

Matera, spilla 500 euro a nonnina 91enne con la truffa del “pacco per il nipote”: arrestato 48enne napoletano

Lizzanello, uccise 21enne per vendetta: confermata la condanna a 30 anni

Brindisi, 81enne positivo al Covid va in giro e viola isolamento: denunciato

Covid in Puglia, curva contagi torna a salire (+1974 nuovi casi) e indice positività al 13%. Boom decessi (+51)

Covid Puglia, il mistero dei «caregiver»: vaccinate intere famiglie

Coronavirus, picco di ricoveri in Puglia: occupato il 54% dei posti letto

Licenziato operaio di A.Mittaldopo un post su facebook

Bari, l'autista del bus la invita a indossare mascherina e lei lo prende a schiaffi: denunciata

ROME

Measures working but we must be prudent says health minister

ROME, APR 9 - Health Minister Roberto Speranza said Friday that he is set to sign an order that will classify several Italian regions that are currently high COVID-19-risk red zones as medium-high-risk orange zones next week thanks to an improvement in the .contagion data This means that the overwhelming majority of Italy's regions will be orange zones. At the moment just over half of the regions are orange, where coronavirus restrictions are much less stringent than in red zones. "In a few hours I will sign the orders (for the regions in Italy's tiered system of COVID restrictions) and, on the basis of the figures, a significant part of the orders will take a part of the national territory from red to orange," Speranza told a conference organized by the right-wing Brothers of Italy (FdI) party. "That means that the measures have produced an initial bending of the (contagion) curve but the situation is still highly complicated, with a significant virus spread rate and intensive care units full". Piedmont, Lombardy, Friuli Venezia Giulia, Emilia Romagna and Tuscany are set to go from red to orange, sources said. Campania, Valle D'Aosta and Puglia are likely to remain red, the sources added. There are doubts about Calabria, which is currently red. Sardinia, which recently had a spell as Italy's first low-contagion risk white zone, may move from being orange to red. (ANSA).

