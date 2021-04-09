Venerdì 09 Aprile 2021 | 12:56

ROME
Chiara Ferragni appointed to Tod's board

MESSINA
Messina Mafia clans hit by 33 arrests

ROME
Retail sales picked up in February says ISTAT

ROME
Draghi blasts COVID vaccine queue jumpers

ROME
Gelmini hopes to see 'return to life, business' in May

ROME
COVID-19 Rt down to 0.92, some regions to turn orange

ROME
Soccer: Roma take command of Europa League quarter-final

ROME
Draghi sparks Turkish ire with 'Erdogan dictator' comment

ROME
COVID: 17,221 new cases, 487 more victims

ROME
'Caravaggio' discovered at Madrid auction house

MANTUA
Man, 27, suffocates mother, hangs self

Serie C
Il Bari si prepara alla trasferta contro l'Avellino: Carrera punta su Antenucci-Cianci

TarantoControlli dei CC
Massafra, aveva in casa market della cocaina: arrestato operaio 28enne

Homelo scandalo
Pop-Bari e il buco nero di Milano: nuova accusa di bancarotta per Fusillo e jacobini

FoggiaL'emergenza
Foggia, al via le vaccinazioni anti Covid in modalità «drive in»: da oggi operativo il drive through

Materail raggiro
Matera, spilla 500 euro a nonnina 91enne con la truffa del “pacco per il nipote”: arrestato 48enne napoletano

LecceLa decisione
Lizzanello, uccise 21enne per vendetta: confermata la condanna a 30 anni

Baturbanistica
Barletta, supermarket al Castello: sopralluogo del Noe e la vicenda approda in Senato

PotenzaAgricoltura
Basilicata, aumentano del 12% imprese agricole condotte da giovani

BrindisiIl caso
Brindisi, 81enne positivo al Covid va in giro e viola isolamento: denunciato

Covid in Puglia, curva contagi torna a salire (+1974 nuovi casi) e indice positività al 13%. Boom decessi (+51)

Covid Puglia, il mistero dei «caregiver»: vaccinate intere famiglie

Coronavirus, picco di ricoveri in Puglia: occupato il 54% dei posti letto

Licenziato operaio di A.Mittaldopo un post su facebook

Bari, l'autista del bus la invita a indossare mascherina e lei lo prende a schiaffi: denunciata

ROME

Influencer's contribution will be precious says Della Valle

ROME, APR 9 - Tod's said Friday that it has appointed Chiara Ferragni a member of the board of the luxury shoes and leather goods brand. Ferragni is a 33-year-old Italian entrepreneur, fashion blogger, influencer and designer with a massive following on social media. "I'm extremely pleased that Chiara Ferragni has joined the board of Tod's," said Chairman Diego Della Valle. "Chiara's knowledge of the world of young people will certainly be precious". (ANSA).

