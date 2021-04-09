Chiara Ferragni appointed to Tod's board
ROME
09 Aprile 2021
ROME, APR 9 - Tod's said Friday that it has appointed Chiara Ferragni a member of the board of the luxury shoes and leather goods brand. Ferragni is a 33-year-old Italian entrepreneur, fashion blogger, influencer and designer with a massive following on social media. "I'm extremely pleased that Chiara Ferragni has joined the board of Tod's," said Chairman Diego Della Valle. "Chiara's knowledge of the world of young people will certainly be precious". (ANSA).
