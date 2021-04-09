Retail sales picked up in February says ISTAT

Chiara Ferragni appointed to Tod's board
ROME
09 Aprile 2021
ROME, APR 9 - ISTAT said Friday that retail sales picked up in Italy in February, with a 6.6% increase in value terms with respect to January and a 7.2% rise in volume terms. The national statistics agency added, however, that sales were down by 5.7% in value terms and 7% in volume compared to February 2020. (ANSA).
