Gelmini hopes to see 'return to life, business' in May

ROME, APR 9 - Regional Affairs Minister Mariastella Gelmini said Friday that she hopes Italy can take a big step towards normality with the substantial easing of COVID-19 restrictions next month. "May must be the month of reopening economic activities, of the return to (normal) life," Gelmini told RAI radio. She added that she hopes some activities and businesses that are currently on hold will be able to resume later this month. Tourism Minister Massimo Garavaglia said Thursday that it was necessary to schedule in advance the easing of COVID-19 restrictions to give businesses time to prepare, adding that the Republic Day holiday on June 2 was a possible date for the nation to substantially "reopen". Shopkeepers, hoteliers, bar owners and other people whose businesses have been shut by the restrictions have staged a series of protests in many Italian cities this week, including a demonstration outside the Lower House in Rome on Tuesday that turned ugly. "There are businesses that can open from one day to the next, such as a barber," Garavaglia told La7 television. "Others, such as large hotels, cannot. "It is necessary to monitor the data and, on the basis of the data, reopen as soon as possible. "We need to plan to be fast, otherwise the others will overtake us. "June 2 is our national holiday and it could be the date of the reopening". (ANSA).