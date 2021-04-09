COVID-19 Rt down to 0.92, some regions to turn orange

ROME, APR 9 - Italy's COVID-19 Rt reproduction number has fallen to 0.92, down from 0.98 last week, sources said Friday ahead of the publication of the weekly coronavirus monitoring report of the health ministry and the Higher Health Institute (ISS). The nationwide incidence has fallen to 185 cases for every 100,000 inhabitants, down from 232 last week, the source said. A Rt number of over 1 indicates that the virus is in expansion. Franco Locatelli, the president of the Higher Health Council (CSS), said that some of the regions that are currently facing strict restrictions because they are considered high-contagion-risk red zones will be bumped down to medium-high-risk orange zones, where restrictions are looser, next week as a result of the improved data "The Rt index has improved ans some regions will pass to being orange zones," Locatelli told Sky TG24. Among other things, shops selling non-essential items must close in red zones but they can stay open in orange zones. (ANSA).