Soccer: Roma take command of Europa League quarter-final
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
Modugno, la madre gli nega pezzo di focaccia e lui la minaccia e l'aggredisce: arrestato 22enne
i più letti
Covid in Puglia, curva contagi torna a salire (+1974 nuovi casi) e indice positività al 13%. Boom decessi (+51)
ROME
09 Aprile 2021
ROME, APR 9 - AS Roma took command of their Europa League quarter-final tie against Ajax by coming from behind to win 2-1 in Amsterdam on Thursday. Davy Klaassen put the hosts in front late in the first half and the Dutch side had the chance to go 2-0 up after the break, but Roma goalkeeper Pau Lopez saved Dusan Tadic's penalty. The only Italian side still in European competition stormed back with a free kick by Lorenzo Pellegrini and a late volley by Roger Ibanez. (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su