Soccer: Roma take command of Europa League quarter-final

ROME, APR 9 - AS Roma took command of their Europa League quarter-final tie against Ajax by coming from behind to win 2-1 in Amsterdam on Thursday. Davy Klaassen put the hosts in front late in the first half and the Dutch side had the chance to go 2-0 up after the break, but Roma goalkeeper Pau Lopez saved Dusan Tadic's penalty. The only Italian side still in European competition stormed back with a free kick by Lorenzo Pellegrini and a late volley by Roger Ibanez. (ANSA).