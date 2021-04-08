Giovedì 08 Aprile 2021 | 20:34

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
COVID: 17,221 new cases, 487 more victims

COVID: 17,221 new cases, 487 more victims

 
ROME
'Caravaggio' discovered at Madrid auction house

'Caravaggio' discovered at Madrid auction house

 
MANTUA
Man, 27, suffocates mother, hangs self

Man, 27, suffocates mother, hangs self

 
ROME
Recovery Plan unique chance, spend well - Draghi-regions

Recovery Plan unique chance, spend well - Draghi-regions

 
VATICAN CITY
Vatican Museums to reopen May 3 with more stringent norms

Vatican Museums to reopen May 3 with more stringent norms

 
PALERMO
Ex-mafia prosecutor Grasso's doc brother held for rape

Ex-mafia prosecutor Grasso's doc brother held for rape

 
PESCARA
Psychiatrist arrested for graft commits suicide in jail

Psychiatrist arrested for graft commits suicide in jail

 
ROME
Navy 'spy' didn't have access to operations docs - Guerini

Navy 'spy' didn't have access to operations docs - Guerini

 
ROME
Many gyms defying COVID restrictions to reopen

Many gyms defying COVID restrictions to reopen

 
ROME
Scheduled hospital admissions halved by pandemic- AGENAS

Scheduled hospital admissions halved by pandemic- AGENAS

 
ROME
'Caravaggio' discovered at Madrid auction house

'Caravaggio' discovered at Madrid auction house

 

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Il Bari si prepara alla trasferta contro l'Avellino: Carrera punta su Antenucci-Cianci

Il Bari si prepara alla trasferta contro l'Avellino: Carrera punta su Antenucci-Cianci

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

MateraCommercio
Matera, ordinanza del sindaco per regolamentare i mercati

Matera, ordinanza del sindaco per regolamentare i mercati

 
Foggiala decisione
Carapelle, attentati ad azienda agricola: previsti servizi di tutela nei confronti dell'imprenditore

Carapelle, attentati ad azienda agricola: previsti servizi di tutela nei confronti dell'imprenditore

 
Baricontrolli guardia costiera
Monopoli, sequestrato pozzo abusivo con oli esausti in officina meccanica

Monopoli, sequestrato pozzo abusivo con oli esausti in officina meccanica

 
LecceLo sportello nel Salento
Nasce  la più grande rete antiusura e antiracket del Sud

Nasce  la più grande rete antiusura
e antiracket del Sud

 
Potenzatrasporti
Basilicata, mobilità turistica: ipotesi treni speciali per il periodo estivo

Basilicata, mobilità turistica: ipotesi treni speciali per il periodo estivo

 
TarantoL'emergenza
Taranto, hub vaccinale Covid in Scuola volontari Aeronautica

Taranto, hub vaccinale Covid in Scuola volontari Aeronautica

 
BatNella Bat
Sparatoria ad Andria, fermato l'aggressore dopo due giorni di latitanza

Sparatoria ad Andria, fermato l'aggressore dopo due giorni di latitanza: «Lite per questioni di donne»

 
BrindisiIl caso
Brindisi, 81enne positivo al Covid va in giro e viola isolamento: denunciato

Brindisi, 81enne positivo al Covid va in giro e viola isolamento: denunciato

 

ROME

COVID: 17,221 new cases, 487 more victims

Positivity rate up 0.7% from 4% to 4.7%

COVID: 17,221 new cases, 487 more victims

ROME, APR 8 - There have been 17,221 new cases of COVID-19 in Italy in the last 24 hours, and 487 more victims of the virus, the health ministry said Thursday. That compares with 13,708 new cases and 627 more victims Wednesday. Some 362,162 more tests have been done, compared with 339,939 Wednesday. The positivity rate has risen by 0.7%, from 4% to 4.7%. Intensive care cases have fallen by 20, and hospital admissions by 465. The case tally since the start of the epidemic is now 3,717,602, and the death toll 112,861. The currently positive are 544,330 (3,507 fewer than Wednesday), the recovered and discharged 3,060,411 (+20,229), and those in domestic isolation 514,838 (-3,022). (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
TORNA SU
Archivio Storico de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
LEDI SRL / Viale Francesco De Blasio snc 70132 Bari / Partita iva - codice fiscale: 08410170727 / Numero REA BA - 624759 / Capitale sociale: 1.000.000,00 versato 257.500,00 / ledi-srl@legalmail.it