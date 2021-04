Man, 27, suffocates mother, hangs self

MANTUA, APR 8 - A 27-year-old man suffocated his 59-year-old mother and hanged himself near Mantua Thursday. The incident happened at Gazoldo degli Ippoliti. Mother and son both suffered from psychiatric problems and were in treatment. Neighbours told police they had heard the pair arguing for days. The man was named as Luca Zapparoli and his mother as Licia Iori. (ANSA).