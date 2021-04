Recovery Plan unique chance, spend well - Draghi-regions

ROME, APR 8 - Premier Mario Draghi told local government representatives including regional governors Thursday that the government's 200 billion euro post-COVID Recovery Plan represented a "unique opportunity" and they must spend the money well. He said the National Recovery and Resilence Plan (PNRR) was ambitious and was a special chance to implement an ecological and digital transition. "We must spend and spend well," Draghi told the leaders of Italy's towns, cities, provinces and regions, according to those present. "Challenges are achieved together," he reportedly added. "You are the antennae in relations with citizens." (ANSA).