Vatican Museums to reopen May 3 with more stringent norms

VATICAN CITY, APR 8 - The Vatican Museums will reopen on May 3 with more stringent COVID-19 norms, the museums said on Thursday. These will include obligatory bookings, punctuality in turning up, face masks, and distancing of over a meter, they said. Those who fail to respect the norms, which will also be valid for he Vatican Gardens, will be escorted out of the premises, they said. (ANSA).