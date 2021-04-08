Giovedì 08 Aprile 2021 | 18:15

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
'Caravaggio' discovered at Madrid auction house

'Caravaggio' discovered at Madrid auction house

 
MANTUA
Man, 27, suffocates mother, hangs self

Man, 27, suffocates mother, hangs self

 
ROME
Recovery Plan unique chance, spend well - Draghi-regions

Recovery Plan unique chance, spend well - Draghi-regions

 
VATICAN CITY
Vatican Museums to reopen May 3 with more stringent norms

Vatican Museums to reopen May 3 with more stringent norms

 
PALERMO
Ex-mafia prosecutor Grasso's doc brother held for rape

Ex-mafia prosecutor Grasso's doc brother held for rape

 
PESCARA
Psychiatrist arrested for graft commits suicide in jail

Psychiatrist arrested for graft commits suicide in jail

 
ROME
Navy 'spy' didn't have access to operations docs - Guerini

Navy 'spy' didn't have access to operations docs - Guerini

 
ROME
Many gyms defying COVID restrictions to reopen

Many gyms defying COVID restrictions to reopen

 
ROME
Scheduled hospital admissions halved by pandemic- AGENAS

Scheduled hospital admissions halved by pandemic- AGENAS

 
ROME
'Caravaggio' discovered at Madrid auction house

'Caravaggio' discovered at Madrid auction house

 
ROME
Italy resident travel fell to all-time low in 2020-ISTAT

Italy resident travel fell to all-time low in 2020-ISTAT

 

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Il Bari si prepara alla trasferta contro l'Avellino: Carrera punta su Antenucci-Cianci

Il Bari si prepara alla trasferta contro l'Avellino: Carrera punta su Antenucci-Cianci

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

Covid news h 24la denuncia
Bari, prenotazione tamponi Covid: «I medici di base sono impossibilitati»

Bari, prenotazione tamponi Covid: «I medici di base sono impossibilitati»

 
Potenzatrasporti
Basilicata, mobilità turistica: ipotesi treni speciali per il periodo estivo

Basilicata, mobilità turistica: ipotesi treni speciali per il periodo estivo

 
TarantoL'emergenza
Taranto, hub vaccinale Covid in Scuola volontari Aeronautica

Taranto, hub vaccinale Covid in Scuola volontari Aeronautica

 
FoggiaLa denuncia
Foggia, negato manifesto funebre a un testimone di giustizia

Foggia, negato manifesto funebre
a un testimone di giustizia

 
BatNella Bat
Sparatoria ad Andria, fermato l'aggressore dopo due giorni di latitanza

Sparatoria ad Andria, fermato l'aggressore dopo due giorni di latitanza: «Lite per questioni di donne»

 
BrindisiIl caso
Brindisi, 81enne positivo al Covid va in giro e viola isolamento: denunciato

Brindisi, 81enne positivo al Covid va in giro e viola isolamento: denunciato

 
LecceIl caso
Nardò, ombre sulle amministrative 2016: ascoltati in Procura i denuncianti

Nardò, ombre sulle amministrative 2016: ascoltati in Procura i denuncianti

 
MateraL'iniziativa
Il sindaco di Matera vola a Baku in Azerbaigian per un protocollo d'intesa

Il sindaco di Matera vola a Baku in Azerbaigian per un protocollo d'intesa

 

i più letti

Covid in Puglia, Torna a salire tasso positività (8%) e numero contagi (+1255). Tanti i morti (+ 43). Lopalco: «Ottimisti per l'estate»

Covid in Puglia, torna a salire tasso positività (8%) e numero contagi (+1255). Tanti i morti (+ 43). Lopalco: «Ottimisti per l'estate»

Vaccini in Puglia, arriva scorta di 293mila dosi: somministrato il 70%

Campagna vaccinale in Puglia, la scorta di 293mila dosi: 92mila sono di Pfizer. Policlinico Bari, arriva la «Notte dei vaccini» per pazienti oncologici - FOTO

Covid Puglia, il mistero dei «caregiver»: vaccinate intere famiglie

Covid Puglia, il mistero dei «caregiver»: vaccinate intere famiglie

Bari, ospedale in Fiera al collasso: grido d'allarme dei sindacati dei medici

Bari, ospedale in Fiera al collasso: grido d'allarme dei sindacati dei medici. «Potenziare Usca e sicurezza»

Coronavirus, picco di ricoveri in Puglia: occupato il 54% dei posti letto

Coronavirus, picco di ricoveri in Puglia: occupato il 54% dei posti letto

ROME

Navy 'spy' didn't have access to operations docs - Guerini

Biot's conduct doesn't reflect values of Italian military - min

Navy 'spy' didn't have access to operations docs - Guerini

ROME, APR 8 - Defence Minister Lorenzo Guerini told parliament on Thursday that Walter Biot, an Italian navy captain arrested on suspicion of spying for Russia last week, did not have access to documents on military operations. Biot is accused of passing on dozens of classified documents on NATO telecoms systems and other top-secret matters to two Russian embassy officials who have been expelled from Italy. "The officer had a position that authorized him to see classified material, but his responsibilities did not feature command or management activities," Guerini told parliament's defence committees. "This led him to have access to evaluation and policy documents but not to documents for the management of operations or details about the capabilities of nations or of NATO". Guerini said that, while he did not want to jump the gun on the outcome of criminal procedures, the case did not reflect "the values and experience of our armed forces". (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
TORNA SU
Archivio Storico de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
LEDI SRL / Viale Francesco De Blasio snc 70132 Bari / Partita iva - codice fiscale: 08410170727 / Numero REA BA - 624759 / Capitale sociale: 1.000.000,00 versato 257.500,00 / ledi-srl@legalmail.it