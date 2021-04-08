Psychiatrist arrested for graft commits suicide in jail

PESCARA, APR 8 - An Italian psychiatrist arrested for suspected corruption in health contracts in Pescara on Wednesday night committed suicide in jail, local media said Thursday. Sabatino Trotta, head of the mental health department in the local health agency, hanged himself in his cell, according to the Il Centro and Messaggero dailies. Trotta was arrested along with two managers of a cooperative on Wednesday morning. They were accused of rigging a tender for the management of outpatient psychiatric residences, worth some 11 million euros. Trotta used the laces of his tracksuit to hang himself from his cell window frame, sources said. He was not under suicide watch. (ANSA).