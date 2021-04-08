Psychiatrist arrested for graft commits suicide in jail

'Caravaggio' discovered at Madrid auction house
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Covid in Puglia, torna a salire tasso positività (8%) e numero contagi (+1255). Tanti i morti (+ 43). Lopalco: «Ottimisti per l'estate»
Campagna vaccinale in Puglia, la scorta di 293mila dosi: 92mila sono di Pfizer. Policlinico Bari, arriva la «Notte dei vaccini» per pazienti oncologici - FOTO
Bari, ospedale in Fiera al collasso: grido d'allarme dei sindacati dei medici. «Potenziare Usca e sicurezza»
PESCARA
08 Aprile 2021
PESCARA, APR 8 - An Italian psychiatrist arrested for suspected corruption in health contracts in Pescara on Wednesday night committed suicide in jail, local media said Thursday. Sabatino Trotta, head of the mental health department in the local health agency, hanged himself in his cell, according to the Il Centro and Messaggero dailies. Trotta was arrested along with two managers of a cooperative on Wednesday morning. They were accused of rigging a tender for the management of outpatient psychiatric residences, worth some 11 million euros. Trotta used the laces of his tracksuit to hang himself from his cell window frame, sources said. He was not under suicide watch. (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su