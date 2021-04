Ex-mafia prosecutor Grasso's doc brother held for rape

PALERMO, APR 8 - The psychiatrist brother of former national anti-mafia prosecutor and ex-Senate Speaker Pietro Grasso has been arrested on suspicion of raping a female patient, sources said Thursday. Marcello Grasso, 70, has been charged with sexual violence. The patient says she was abused after putting on a burlesque costume for one of Grasso's sessions of theatre-based therapy. Police installed a hidden camera in Grasso's studio after the patient filed her complaint. His lawyer said his client had worked for 40 years in the public and private sector without any patient ever complaining about him. Independent leftwing Senator Pietro Grasso, 76, served as national anti-mafia prosecutor from 2005 to 2012 and as Speaker of the Senate from 2013 to 2018. photo: Pietro Grasso (ANSA).