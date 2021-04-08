Many gyms defying COVID restrictions to reopen
ROME
08 Aprile 2021
ROME, APR 8 - The head of the ANPALS association representing Italy's gyms said Thursday that around 20% of its members had started to reopen their doors in defiance of COVID-19 restrictions that ban them from doing business. ANPALS President Giampiero Guglielmi told ANSA that many gym owners had decided to rebel after Tuesday's demonstration outside the Lower House against the restrictions, which featured clashes between police and protestors. "It is easier to get infected by going outside to a park, taking a bus or going to a pharmacy than by going to the gym," Guglielmi said. He said that around 30% of Italy's gyms will not be reopening after being closed for a year because of the pandemic. (ANSA).
