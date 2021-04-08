Scheduled hospital admissions halved by pandemic- AGENAS

ROME, APR 8 - The number of scheduled hospital admissions in Italy fell by 49.9% between March and June 2020 with respect to the same period in 2019, according to figures released on Thursday by the National Agency for Regional Health Services (AGENAS) , the MeS Laboratory and the Scuola Superiore Sant'Anna. Unlike urgent and emergency admissions, scheduled admissions are planned in advance. The report said scheduled admissions fell by over 73% in Molise as the COVID-19 pandemic hit ordinary medical activities hard. It said urgent admissions fell by 24%, with Molise again doing worst, with a drop of 55%. The number of mammography scans done nationwide dropped by 30% and the number of stroke-related hospital admissions dell by 22%. (ANSA).