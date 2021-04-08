Italy resident travel fell to all-time low in 2020-ISTAT

ROME, APR 8 - Travel by residents in Italy fell to an all-time low in 2020 because of the COVID emergency, ISTAT said Thursday. Travel for holidays fell by 44.8% last year, and travel for work fell by 67.9%, compared to 2019, the statistics agency said. The drop was lower in the summer, when lockdown ended, at -18.6%, ISTAT said. Almost seven out of 10 residents gave up on a summer holiday last year, the stats agency said. Foreign trips fell by 80.0% while domestic destinations were less hit, down 37.1%. Destinations in Italy accounted for 90.9% of all travel, ISTAT said. (ANSA).