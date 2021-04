Finance police colonel arrested for fraud

ROME, APR 8 - The finance police's commander in the northern province of Vercelli was put under house arrest on Thursday along with an assistant for alleged fraud against the State, misappropriation and abuse of power, sources said. The commander, 58-year-old Colonel Fabrizio Nicoletti, allegedly falsified activity registers to obtain payments for assignments that were never carried out. Prosecutors also suspect that Nicoletti used a finance police car for personal reasons. Three other members of the force have been put under investigation in relation to the case. (ANSA).