1 bn seized in 'Ndrangheta op

Many gyms defying COVID restrictions to reopen
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Covid in Puglia, torna a salire tasso positività (8%) e numero contagi (+1255). Tanti i morti (+ 43). Lopalco: «Ottimisti per l'estate»
Campagna vaccinale in Puglia, la scorta di 293mila dosi: 92mila sono di Pfizer. Policlinico Bari, arriva la «Notte dei vaccini» per pazienti oncologici - FOTO
Bari, ospedale in Fiera al collasso: grido d'allarme dei sindacati dei medici. «Potenziare Usca e sicurezza»
CATANZARO
08 Aprile 2021
CATANZARO, APR 8 - Italian police on Thursday seized around one billion euros in assets in an operation against the Calabria-based 'Ndrangheta mafia. In the op, some 70 people were arrested for mafia association, money laundering and tax fraud on petroleum products. Among the assets seized are plants owned by the Made Petrol Italia Srl company, formerly known as Max Petroli. Anna Bettozzi, widow of oilman Sergio Di Cesare, was among those arrested. She was said to be running the new company, police said. The seized assets included property, companies and cash. Police said 'Ndrangheta clans wanted to seal a deal to import gas and oil from Kazakhstan with the biggest Kazakh oil company, KMG. (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su