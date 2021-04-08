Italy sticking to target of 500,000 jabs a day -Figliuolo

ROME, APR 8 - Italy is sticking to its vaccination target of 500,000 jabs a day by the end of April, COVID Emergency Commissioner General Francesco Paolo Figliuolo said Thursday. "The plan isn't changing, by the end of the month we must reach 500,000 daily doses," he said while visiting a vaccination hub in Marche. He said the AstraZeneca jab would now be given to the 60-79 age bracket and the under 60s who have already got a first dose would also receive a second shot. On the AstraZeneca's jab's safety, he said that the European Medicines Agency had said "it is a safe vaccine and I hope that ends the affair". On Wednesday EMA said the AstraZeneca vaccine was safe but possibly linked to very rare cases of blood clots. It said its benefits far outweighed its possible risks. Italy is trying to speed up its vaccine rollout after a string of delays. (ANSA).