Soccer: Lazio boss Inzaghi has COVID-19

ROME
08 Aprile 2021
ROME, APR 8 - Lazio coach Simone Inzaghi has tested positive for COVID-19. The Rome club issued a statement on Wednesday saying that a member of its coaching staff had the coronavirus. Inzaghi's wife subsequently confirmed on Instagram that the case regarded the team's head coach and she added that the whole family had been infected and is in isolation at home. Lazio's squad members are now set to have COVID-19 tests every day until Saturday. (ANSA).
