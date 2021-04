Soccer: Inter pull 11 points clear

ROME, APR 8 - Inter Milan took another step towards winning the Serie A title by pulling 11 points clear with a 2-1 win over Sassuolo on Wednesday in a game they had in hand. Romelu Lukaku and Lautaro Martinez were on target to put Inter on 71 points with nine games to go, while second-placed AC Milan have 60. Champions Juventus, meanwhile, climbed to third place with a 2-1 win over Napoli in a game that was postponed from early in the season due to COVID cases in the Napoli camp. Cristiano Ronaldo and Paulo Dybala scored to put Juve one point behind Milan and one point ahead of fourth-placed Atalanta. (ANSA).