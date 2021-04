Northern mayor arrested in graft probe

ROME, APR 8 - Opera Mayor Antonino Nocera was put under house arrest on Thursday in relation to a probe into alleged graft in the administration of the province of Milan town, sources said. Nocera is accused of steering public-works contracts to certain businesses and obtaining kickbacks in return. A town council official and three entrepreneurs were put under house arrest too. Nocera also allegedly gave 2,000 facemasks that were meant to go to care homes and pharmacies to relatives and council employees. (ANSA).