Giovedì 08 Aprile 2021 | 12:58

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

STRASBOURG
Italian jails most overcrowded in Europe - CoE

Italian jails most overcrowded in Europe - CoE

 
AREZZO
Muslim girl held by family to stop her seeing Hindu boy

Muslim girl held by family to stop her seeing Hindu boy

 
ROME
Northern mayor arrested in graft probe

Northern mayor arrested in graft probe

 
ROME
Soccer: Lazio boss Inzaghi has COVID-19

Soccer: Lazio boss Inzaghi has COVID-19

 
ROME
Soccer: Inter pull 11 points clear

Soccer: Inter pull 11 points clear

 
ROME
COVID: Italy may 'reopen' on June 2 - Garavaglia

COVID: Italy may 'reopen' on June 2 - Garavaglia

 
ROME
AstraZeneca jab only recommended for over-60s

AstraZeneca jab only recommended for over-60s

 
NAPLES
30 fined for playing tombola in Naples garage

30 fined for playing tombola in Naples garage

 
TURIN
Man, 90, found dead in suspected murder

Man, 90, found dead in suspected murder

 
ROME
Italy growth will accelerate in 2021 - Franco

Italy growth will accelerate in 2021 - Franco

 
ROME
COVID: 13,708 new cases, 627 more victims

COVID: 13,708 new cases, 627 more victims

 

Il Biancorosso

Biancorossi
Diventare grande con le grandi: la «missione possibile» del Bari

Diventare grande con le grandi: la «missione possibile» del Bari

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

BariL'intervista
Bari, i 70 anni della reginadei palcoscenici

Bari, i 70 anni della regina dei palcoscenici

 
BrindisiIl caso
Brindisi, 81enne positivo al Covid va in giro e viola isolamento: denunciato

Brindisi, 81enne positivo al Covid va in giro e viola isolamento: denunciato

 
FoggiaIl caso
Foggia, parrucchiera sfida il dpcm e apre il salone: «Siamo stanchi»

Foggia, parrucchiera sfida il dpcm e apre il salone: «Siamo stanchi»

 
TarantoNel Tarantino
Manduria, false fatturazioni: confiscati beni per 835mila euro ad azienda

Manduria, false fatturazioni: confiscati beni per 835mila euro ad azienda

 
PotenzaNel Potentino
Avigliano baciata dalla fortuna: vinti 250mila euro al 10 e Lotto

Avigliano baciata dalla fortuna: vinti 250mila euro al 10 e Lotto

 
LecceIl caso
Nardò, ombre sulle amministrative 2016: ascoltati in Procura i denuncianti

Nardò, ombre sulle amministrative 2016: ascoltati in Procura i denuncianti

 
MateraL'iniziativa
Il sindaco di Matera vola a Baku in Azerbaigian per un protocollo d'intesa

Il sindaco di Matera vola a Baku in Azerbaigian per un protocollo d'intesa

 
BatLa storia
Barletta, festeggiano la Pasquetta a casa, in 12 con tanto di dj: multati

Barletta, festeggiano la Pasquetta a casa, in 12 con tanto di dj: multati

 

ROME

AstraZeneca jab only recommended for over-60s

Italy's vaccination campaign risks being held back further

AstraZeneca jab only recommended for over-60s

ROME, APR 8 - Italy's COVID-19 vaccination campaign risks being held back again after the nation's health authorities, and those of other EU states, recommended the AstraZeneca jab only be used for over-60s due to possible links to rare cases of blood clots. The Higher Health Council (CSS) said a causal connection has not been established but added that a link was plausible given that, while still rare, the number of blood clots after vaccination was higher than expected in under-60s, but not for over-60s. The CSS stressed that the AstraZeneca vaccine has not been banned for under-60s and anyone who has had the first dose of it can go on to have the second. Nevertheless, the new recommendations mean Italy's vaccination plan will have to change, with many of the bookings made for this month in need of being cancelled or postponed and the administration of around 2.3 million second doses to be managed. The vaccination campaign has not moved as fast as had been hoped so far, in part because of delays in the delivery of doses by the pharmaceutical companies and in part due to the poor performance of some regions in rolling out the doses that they have. The government has set a target of giving our half a million shots a day, but that threshold is still distant. Over eight million people have had at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose in Italy so far and more than 3.6 million are fully vaccinated as they have had both the first and second doses. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
TORNA SU
Archivio Storico de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
LEDI SRL / Viale Francesco De Blasio snc 70132 Bari / Partita iva - codice fiscale: 08410170727 / Numero REA BA - 624759 / Capitale sociale: 1.000.000,00 versato 257.500,00 / ledi-srl@legalmail.it