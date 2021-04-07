30 fined for playing tombola in Naples garage
NAPLES
07 Aprile 2021
NAPLES, APR 7 - Some 30 people were found crammed into a garage in Naples playing illegal tombola at four in the morning Wednesday and fined for flouting COVID rules. The men were playing the traditional Neapolitan gambling game in a garage in the high-crime Scampia district of the southern Italian port city. (ANSA).
