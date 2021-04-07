Man, 90, found dead in suspected murder
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Covid, in Puglia 475 nuovi casi su appena 5mila tamponi. 70 morti in una settimana, 50 solo nel Barese. Oltre 672mila i vaccinati
TURIN
07 Aprile 2021
TURIN, APR 7 - The body of a 90-year-old man was found in his home in Turin Wednesday and police suspect he was murdered with a kitchen knife, sources said. There was no sign of a disturbance in the flat in the Santa Rita quarter and no one else was found there. (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su