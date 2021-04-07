COVID: 13,708 new cases, 627 more victims

ROME, APR 7 - There have been 13,708 new cases of COVID-19 in Italy in the last 24 hours, and 627 more victims of the virus, the health ministry said Wednesday. That compares with 7,767 new cases and 421 more victims Tuesday. Some 339,939 more tests have been done, compared to 112,962 Tuesday. The positivity rate has fallen by 2.9%, from 6.9% to 4%. Intensive care cases have dropped by 60, and hospital admissions by 21. The total case tally since the start of the epidemic is now 3,700,393, and the death toll 112,374. The currently positive are 547,837 (-7,868 on Tuesday), the recovered and discharged 3,040,182 (+20,927), and those in domestic isolation 514,838 (-7,787). (ANSA).