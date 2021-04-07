Italy growth will accelerate in 2021 - Franco

Man, 90, found dead in suspected murder
ROME
07 Aprile 2021
ROME, APR 7 - Italian economic growth will accelerate during the course of 2021, Economy Minister Daniele Franco said Wednesday. After a slowdown in the first quarter, he said after a G20 meet, "we expect a recovery in the second, which should gradually accentuate in the third and fourth quarters". Franco said the government was set to draft a new economic blueprint, the DEF, containing a new budget adjustment "which will be used for a new decree aimed at giving further support to the economy and citizens, which will be defined in the coming weeks". (ANSA).
