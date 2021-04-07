Eataly shutters stores in Forlì and Bari

Man, 90, found dead in suspected murder
07 Aprile 2021
ROME, APR 7 - Eataly said Wednesday it was shutting down definitively its stores in Forlì and Bari due to "local contingency factors" linked to the COVID-19 emergency. The two stores, which employ a total of 80 people, will not open even after the emergency is over, the hospitality and food group said. But the high-end Italian food emporium stressed that its development plans "remain confirmed". (ANSA).
