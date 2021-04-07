Hardest proof of 'new physics' found

ROME, APR 7 - The hardest proof yet of a 'new physics' possibly superseding the Standard Model has been found by the Muon G-2 project in which Italy is represented by the National Nuclear Physics Institute (INFN), one of the protagonists of the experiment, INFN Pisa section chief Graziano Venanzoni, told ANSA Wednesday. Published in the Physical Review Letters, the result obtained by the Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory (Fermilab) of Batavia near Chicago "is the most solid evidence of the possible presence of a new physics", he said. Fermilab said the experiment had found the first traces of particles and forces not predicted by the Standard Model. (ANSA).