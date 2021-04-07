Worker electrocuted near Rome

Man, 90, found dead in suspected murder
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Covid, in Puglia 475 nuovi casi su appena 5mila tamponi. 70 morti in una settimana, 50 solo nel Barese. Oltre 672mila i vaccinati
ROME
07 Aprile 2021
ROME, APR 7 - A crane operator was electrocuted by a high-tension cable while installing fibre-optic cable at Velletri near Rome on Wednesday. The man, 44, is believed to have died instantly. An emergency crew rushed to the scene but could do nothing for him. An autopsy has been ordered. (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su