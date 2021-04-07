Global Health Summit to boost health safety - Draghi

ROME, APR 7 - The Global Health Summit will be "a special G20 event organized in collaboration with the EU Commission" and will help reinforce the safety and security of health systems worldwide, Premier Mario Draghi tweeted on World Health Day Wednesday. "We will discuss how to improve health safety and security, how to reinforce our health systems and how to improve our ability to address future crises in a spirit of solidarity," he said. The premier's office said "the summit represents an opportunity to share experiences gained by the COVID-19 pandemic and to elaborate and approve a 'Rome declaration'". (ANSA).