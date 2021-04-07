Mercoledì 07 Aprile 2021 | 18:07

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

TURIN
Man, 90, found dead in suspected murder

Man, 90, found dead in suspected murder

 
ROME
Italy growth will accelerate in 2021 - Franco

Italy growth will accelerate in 2021 - Franco

 
ROME
COVID: 13,708 new cases, 627 more victims

COVID: 13,708 new cases, 627 more victims

 
ROME
Hardest proof of 'new physics' found

Hardest proof of 'new physics' found

 
ROME
Global Health Summit to boost health safety - Draghi

Global Health Summit to boost health safety - Draghi

 
ROME
Eataly shutters stores in Forlì and Bari

Eataly shutters stores in Forlì and Bari

 
ROME
Worker electrocuted near Rome

Worker electrocuted near Rome

 
ROME
Soccer: Italy up 3 to 7th in FIFA rankings

Soccer: Italy up 3 to 7th in FIFA rankings

 
BOLOGNA
Gianni Morandi goes home from hospital

Gianni Morandi goes home from hospital

 
ROME
G20: High uncertainty, no to premature aid end - Franco

G20: High uncertainty, no to premature aid end - Franco

 
ROME
Soccer: Pessina latest Azzurri to get COVID

Soccer: Pessina latest Azzurri to get COVID

 

Il Biancorosso

Biancorossi

Bari, Tangorra alza l'asticella: «Ora all'attacco»

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

BrindisiBasket
La Happy si arrende al Pinar: svanisce il sogno Champions

La Happy si arrende al Pinar: svanisce il sogno Champions

 
BariLa decisione
Bari, chiusura definitiva per lo store di Lungomare Starita

Bari, chiusura definitiva per lo store Eataly di Lungomare Starita

 
PotenzaConsuntivo
Basilicata, incendi boschivi: 12 roghi nei primi 3 mesi 2021

Basilicata, incendi boschivi: 12 roghi nei primi 3 mesi 2021

 
TarantoAmbiente
Taranto, rifiuti sul marciapiede sporcaccioni rintracciati e multati

Taranto, rifiuti sul marciapiede sporcaccioni rintracciati e multati

 
Lecceil raid
Nardo, furto in scuola materna: bambini rimandati a casa il giorno del rientro

Nardò, furto in scuola materna: bambini rimandati a casa il giorno del rientro

 
MateraL'emergenza
Basilicata, il ritorno in classe: scuole superiori al 50%

Basilicata, il ritorno in classe: scuole superiori al 50%

 
Foggiaquesta mattina
Foggia, protesta pacifica degli ambulanti al «Rosati»: «Vogliamo lavorare»

Foggia, protesta pacifica degli ambulanti al «Rosati»: «Vogliamo lavorare»

 
BatLa storia
Barletta, festeggiano la Pasquetta a casa, in 12 con tanto di dj: multati

Barletta, festeggiano la Pasquetta a casa, in 12 con tanto di dj: multati

 

i più letti

Coronavirus, in Puglia 475 nuovi casi su appena 5mila tamponi. 70 decessi in una settimana, 50 solo nel Barese

Covid, in Puglia 475 nuovi casi su appena 5mila tamponi. 70 morti in una settimana, 50 solo nel Barese. Oltre 672mila i vaccinati

Bari, anziano vive solo in casa con numerosi gatti tra degrado e abbandono: felini messi in salvo dai volontari

Bari, anziano vive solo in casa con numerosi gatti tra degrado e abbandono

Bari, uomo esanime per strada: scompiglio fra i passanti

Bari, uomo esanime per strada: scompiglio fra i passanti

Taranto, tenta di violentare ragazza mentre fa jogging: 32enne fermato

Taranto, tenta di violentare ragazza mentre fa jogging: 32enne fermato

Covid in Puglia, Torna a salire tasso positività (8%) e numero contagi (+1255). Tanti i morti (+ 43). Lopalco: «Ottimisti per l'estate»

Covid in Puglia, torna a salire tasso positività (8%) e numero contagi (+1255). Tanti i morti (+ 43). Lopalco: «Ottimisti per l'estate»

ROME

Soccer: Italy up 3 to 7th in FIFA rankings

After WC qualifier wins over N.Ireland, Bulgaria, Lithuania

Soccer: Italy up 3 to 7th in FIFA rankings

ROME, APR 7 - Italy rose three places to seventh in the latest monthly FIFA standings thanks to World Cup qualifying wins over Northern Ireland, Bulgaria and Lithuania. Belgium remains top followed by France and Brazil. England is fourth, Portugal fifth, and Spain sixth. Argentina (8th), Uruguay (9th) and Denmark (10th) complete the top ten. Germany rose one to 12th despite being upset by North Macedonia. Netherlands fell two to 16th. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
TORNA SU
Archivio Storico de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
LEDI SRL / Viale Francesco De Blasio snc 70132 Bari / Partita iva - codice fiscale: 08410170727 / Numero REA BA - 624759 / Capitale sociale: 1.000.000,00 versato 257.500,00 / ledi-srl@legalmail.it