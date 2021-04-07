Soccer: Italy up 3 to 7th in FIFA rankings

ROME, APR 7 - Italy rose three places to seventh in the latest monthly FIFA standings thanks to World Cup qualifying wins over Northern Ireland, Bulgaria and Lithuania. Belgium remains top followed by France and Brazil. England is fourth, Portugal fifth, and Spain sixth. Argentina (8th), Uruguay (9th) and Denmark (10th) complete the top ten. Germany rose one to 12th despite being upset by North Macedonia. Netherlands fell two to 16th. (ANSA).