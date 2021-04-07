Gianni Morandi goes home from hospital

Man, 90, found dead in suspected murder
BOLOGNA, APR 7 - Singer Gianni Morandi returned home from hospital Wednesday after being admitted on March 11 after burning his hands and legs while burning scrub in his garden near Bologna. Evergreen crooner and songwriter Morandi, 76, is in good condition, the Romagna health agency said. Morandi was treated in a burns unit in Cesena. (ANSA).
