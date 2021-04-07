G20: High uncertainty, no to premature aid end - Franco

ROME, APR 7 - Economy Minister Daniele Franco said after a meeting of the G20 finance ministers and central bank governors Wednesday that "after the economic contraction of 2020 global prospects have improved thanks to vaccines and the policies deployed but the recovery is overshadowed by uncertainty, it is uneven." He said "The G20 renewed its commitment to avoid any premature withdrawal of the support measures" and had reiterated "the will to use all the instruments available, for the necessary time, to protect jobs and incomes". (ANSA).