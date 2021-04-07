Draghi to meet governors on Recovery Plan Thursday

ROME, APR 7 - Premier Mario Draghi will meet Italy's governors on the government's post-COVID Recovery Plan at 17:00 Thursday, government sources said Wednesday. The occasion will be a conference of the State, regions, cities, towns and provinces. Economy Minister Daniele Franco and Regional Affairs Minister Mariastella Gelmini will also be in attendance. The Recovery Plan, which has to be approved by Brussels, will use almost 200 billion euros from the EU's 750 billion euro Recovery Fund. (ANSA).