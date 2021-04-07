Soccer: Pessina latest Azzurri to get COVID

ROME, APR 7 - Midfielder Matteo Pessina is the latest player to have tested positive for COVID-19 after returning last week from duty with Italy for three World Cup qualifiers, his club Atalanta said on Wednesday. The Bergamo outfit said the player was asymptomatic and was in isolation at home. Juventus forward Federico Bernardeschi and defender Leonardo Bonucci, Cagliari goalkeeper Alessio Cragno, Paris Saint-Germain pair Marco Verratti and Alessandro Florenzi and Freiburg midfielder Vincenzo Grifo also have the coronavirus. Torino keeper Salvatore Sirigu has tested positive too, sources said, although the club has not yet made this official. The Italian Soccer Federation had reported that four members of the Azzurri staff had tested positive soon after last Wednesday's 2-0 win in Lithuania (ANSA).