Mercoledì 07 Aprile 2021 | 16:19

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
Soccer: Pessina latest Azzurri to get COVID

Soccer: Pessina latest Azzurri to get COVID

 
ROME
Draghi to meet governors on Recovery Plan Thursday

Draghi to meet governors on Recovery Plan Thursday

 
ROME
Return to school hit by hacker attack

Return to school hit by hacker attack

 
TURIN
Illegal 'anti-COVID' Chinese medicines seized

Illegal 'anti-COVID' Chinese medicines seized

 
ROME
Lazio regional council chief quits in hirings case

Lazio regional council chief quits in hirings case

 
ROME
Golf: Molinari flying the flag at Masters

Golf: Molinari flying the flag at Masters

 
TURIN
Turin market traders block street in COVID lockdown protest

Turin market traders block street in COVID lockdown protest

 
ROME
Man hires hitman on Dark Web to disfigure ex

Man hires hitman on Dark Web to disfigure ex

 
ROME
Two-thirds of Italy's pupils back in class

Two-thirds of Italy's pupils back in class

 
ROME
Almost half of firms structurally at risk says ISTAT

Almost half of firms structurally at risk says ISTAT

 
ROME
Berlusconi in Milan's San Raffaele hospital

Berlusconi in Milan's San Raffaele hospital

 

Il Biancorosso

Biancorossi

Bari, Tangorra alza l'asticella: «Ora all'attacco»

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

TarantoAmbiente
Taranto, rifiuti sul marciapiede sporcaccioni rintracciati e multati

Taranto, rifiuti sul marciapiede
sporcaccioni rintracciati e multati

 
Lecceil raid
Nardo, furto in scuola materna: bambini rimandati a casa il giorno del rientro

Nardò, furto in scuola materna: bambini rimandati a casa il giorno del rientro

 
BariL'emergenza
Corato, protesta parricchieri

Corato, protesta dei parrucchieri e estetisti: serrande a metà e presidio davanti ai loro saloni

 
Homedati regionali
Covid i Basilicata, 145 nuovi contagi su 1600 test (9%) e altri 8 decessi

Covid in Basilicata, 145 nuovi contagi su 1600 test (9%) e altri 8 decessi

 
MateraL'emergenza
Basilicata, il ritorno in classe: scuole superiori al 50%

Basilicata, il ritorno in classe: scuole superiori al 50%

 
Foggiaquesta mattina
Foggia, protesta pacifica degli ambulanti al «Rosati»: «Vogliamo lavorare»

Foggia, protesta pacifica degli ambulanti al «Rosati»: «Vogliamo lavorare»

 
BatLa storia
Barletta, festeggiano la Pasquetta a casa, in 12 con tanto di dj: multati

Barletta, festeggiano la Pasquetta a casa, in 12 con tanto di dj: multati

 
BrindisiIl caso
Brindisi, chiusi in casa da 2 settimane in attesa di fare il tampone

Brindisi, chiusi in casa da 2 settimane in attesa di fare il tampone

 

i più letti

Coronavirus, in Puglia 475 nuovi casi su appena 5mila tamponi. 70 decessi in una settimana, 50 solo nel Barese

Covid, in Puglia 475 nuovi casi su appena 5mila tamponi. 70 morti in una settimana, 50 solo nel Barese. Oltre 672mila i vaccinati

Bari, anziano vive solo in casa con numerosi gatti tra degrado e abbandono: felini messi in salvo dai volontari

Bari, anziano vive solo in casa con numerosi gatti tra degrado e abbandono

Bari, uomo esanime per strada: scompiglio fra i passanti

Bari, uomo esanime per strada: scompiglio fra i passanti

Taranto, tenta di violentare ragazza mentre fa jogging: 32enne fermato

Taranto, tenta di violentare ragazza mentre fa jogging: 32enne fermato

Scuole e Covid in Puglia, la virologa Chironna: «Quale prezzo per le lezioni in presenza?»

Scuole e Covid in Puglia, la virologa Chironna: «Quale prezzo pagheremo per le lezioni in presenza?»

ROME

Return to school hit by hacker attack

Axios electronic register platform down

Return to school hit by hacker attack

ROME, APR 7 - The return to school in Italy after the Easter holidays has been hit by a hacker attack on the electronic register platform provided by Axios. This platform is used by 40% of Italy's schools for their electronic registers. Teachers use the registers, among other things, to assign homework. Axios said the service should be back to normal by the end of Thursday. Around 5.6 million pupils in Italy, 66% of the nation's 8.5 million school students, were able to return to class on Wednesday after the Easter holidays. Before Easter around eight in 10 pupils were having lessons via distance learning because of COVID-19 restrictions. But this proportion has dropped to a third, around 2.9 million pupils, after the government decided that students should physically return to class even in high-contagion-risk red zones, up to the first year of middle school. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
TORNA SU
Archivio Storico de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
LEDI SRL / Viale Francesco De Blasio snc 70132 Bari / Partita iva - codice fiscale: 08410170727 / Numero REA BA - 624759 / Capitale sociale: 1.000.000,00 versato 257.500,00 / ledi-srl@legalmail.it