Return to school hit by hacker attack

ROME, APR 7 - The return to school in Italy after the Easter holidays has been hit by a hacker attack on the electronic register platform provided by Axios. This platform is used by 40% of Italy's schools for their electronic registers. Teachers use the registers, among other things, to assign homework. Axios said the service should be back to normal by the end of Thursday. Around 5.6 million pupils in Italy, 66% of the nation's 8.5 million school students, were able to return to class on Wednesday after the Easter holidays. Before Easter around eight in 10 pupils were having lessons via distance learning because of COVID-19 restrictions. But this proportion has dropped to a third, around 2.9 million pupils, after the government decided that students should physically return to class even in high-contagion-risk red zones, up to the first year of middle school. (ANSA).