TURIN

Illegal 'anti-COVID' Chinese medicines seized

Chinese national, 50, cited in probe

Illegal 'anti-COVID' Chinese medicines seized

TURIN, APR 7 - Turin health police on Wednesday seized more than 6,000 illegal Chinese medical products including some billed as anti-COVID treatments. The products did not have the necessary authorization from the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and Italian drug agency AIFA, police said. The probe began in mid-January when several dozen packets of Chinese medicine were discovered inside a food shop in the Piedmont capital. Police said they had come from warehouses in Prato and near Florence owned by a 50-year-old Chinese man who has been cited in the case. Florence police assisted in the operation, judicial sources said. Most of the products were in sachets and destined for the ethnic product market, police said. (ANSA).

