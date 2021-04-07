Lazio regional council chief quits in hirings case

ROME, APR 7 - Lazio regional council President Mauro Buschini quit on Wednesday after being accused of irregularities in a hirings case. "I have always worked with full respect for the law, the institutions and in the utmost transparency," Buschini said in a resignation statement. "Over the last few days the Council and my person have been the victims of political attacks and speculation". Buschini denied claims of rigging competitions for hiring staff saying that procedures had been "proper and fully transparent, enabling us to boost human resources with experienced and well-trained staff". Buschini, a member of the centre-left Democratic Party which controls the regional government, is the first head to roll in what has been called the 'Concorsopoli' (CompetitionGate) Affair, which has seen a bumper crop of new staff hired. (ANSA).