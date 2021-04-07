Turin market traders block street in COVID lockdown protest

TURIN, APR 7 - Turin market traders on Wednesday blocked street in the Piedmont capital in a protest against their prolonged closure due to COVID-19 restrictions. The protest came a day after an anti-lockdown protest by hospitality operators outside parliament in Rome turned violent with one police officer hospitalised and seven people arrested including rightist militants. It also came a day after market traders blocked a motorway near Caserta causing hours-long gridlock. Mask-less protests against COVID-linked closures and calling for reopenings have become more frequent in Italy recently as a second round of government economic support measures has been delayed. In Turin Wednesday the traders were joined by several shopowners, including some whose shops are open. They shouted slogans including "We are all necessary", "we want to work" and "we can't wait any longer". The protesters were met by city commerce councillor Alberto Sacco who told them he would take their demands to the city prefect. Meanwhile there was a similar protest in the Tuscan city of Pistoia where traders set up a fake market and pretended to sell goods. (ANSA).