Mercoledì 07 Aprile 2021 | 14:26

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

TURIN
Illegal 'anti-COVID' Chinese medicines seized

Illegal 'anti-COVID' Chinese medicines seized

 
ROME
Lazio regional council chief quits in hirings case

Lazio regional council chief quits in hirings case

 
ROME
Golf: Molinari flying the flag at Masters

Golf: Molinari flying the flag at Masters

 
TURIN
Turin market traders block street in COVID lockdown protest

Turin market traders block street in COVID lockdown protest

 
ROME
Man hires hitman on Dark Web to disfigure ex

Man hires hitman on Dark Web to disfigure ex

 
ROME
Two-thirds of Italy's pupils back in class

Two-thirds of Italy's pupils back in class

 
ROME
Almost half of firms structurally at risk says ISTAT

Almost half of firms structurally at risk says ISTAT

 
ROME
Berlusconi in Milan's San Raffaele hospital

Berlusconi in Milan's San Raffaele hospital

 
ROME
Sons of San Patrignano Community founder sue Netflix

Sons of San Patrignano Community founder sue Netflix

 
ROME
1.5 more vaccines arriving but campaign not yet sprinting

1.5 more vaccines arriving but campaign not yet sprinting

 
ROME
COVID: 7,767 new cases, 421 more victims

COVID: 7,767 new cases, 421 more victims

 

Il Biancorosso

Biancorossi

Bari, Tangorra alza l'asticella: «Ora all'attacco»

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

Homedati regionali
Covid i Basilicata, 145 nuovi contagi su 1600 test (9%) e altri 8 decessi

Covid in Basilicata, 145 nuovi contagi su 1600 test (9%) e altri 8 decessi

 
Tarantomaltrattamenti in famiglia
Taranto, picchia la moglie e chiama il 113: arrestato 46enne sotto effetto di alcool e droga

Taranto, picchia la moglie e chiama il 113: arrestato 46enne sotto effetto di alcool e droga

 
LecceL'emergenza
Lecce, rientro a scuola: 70% famiglie ha scelto Dad

Lecce, rientro a scuola: 70% famiglie ha scelto Dad

 
MateraL'emergenza
Basilicata, il ritorno in classe: scuole superiori al 50%

Basilicata, il ritorno in classe: scuole superiori al 50%

 
Foggiaquesta mattina
Foggia, protesta pacifica degli ambulanti al «Rosati»: «Vogliamo lavorare»

Foggia, protesta pacifica degli ambulanti al «Rosati»: «Vogliamo lavorare»

 
Barisanità
Bari, al Policlinico rimosso un tumore al cervello su paziente sveglio

Bari, al Policlinico rimosso un tumore al cervello su paziente sveglio

 
BatLa storia
Barletta, festeggiano la Pasquetta a casa, in 12 con tanto di dj: multati

Barletta, festeggiano la Pasquetta a casa, in 12 con tanto di dj: multati

 
BrindisiIl caso
Brindisi, chiusi in casa da 2 settimane in attesa di fare il tampone

Brindisi, chiusi in casa da 2 settimane in attesa di fare il tampone

 

i più letti

Coronavirus, in Puglia 475 nuovi casi su appena 5mila tamponi. 70 decessi in una settimana, 50 solo nel Barese

Covid, in Puglia 475 nuovi casi su appena 5mila tamponi. 70 morti in una settimana, 50 solo nel Barese. Oltre 672mila i vaccinati

Bari, anziano vive solo in casa con numerosi gatti tra degrado e abbandono: felini messi in salvo dai volontari

Bari, anziano vive solo in casa con numerosi gatti tra degrado e abbandono

Bari, uomo esanime per strada: scompiglio fra i passanti

Bari, uomo esanime per strada: scompiglio fra i passanti

Taranto, tenta di violentare ragazza mentre fa jogging: 32enne fermato

Taranto, tenta di violentare ragazza mentre fa jogging: 32enne fermato

Scuole e Covid in Puglia, la virologa Chironna: «Quale prezzo per le lezioni in presenza?»

Scuole e Covid in Puglia, la virologa Chironna: «Quale prezzo pagheremo per le lezioni in presenza?»

ROME

Golf: Molinari flying the flag at Masters

Big names vie at iconic first major, apart from injured Woods

Golf: Molinari flying the flag at Masters

ROME, APR 7 - Francesco Molinari, the 2018 British Open winner and Italy's only major winner ever, is set to fly the flag for the Bel Paese at this week's 85th Masters, the first major of the season. Molinari has dropped outside the world top 100 after recent seesaw performances but still has the class to compete at Augusta. He almost won the tournament in 2019, a year after his stellar 2018 including a peerless Ryder Cup, leading the field until a disastrous Amen Corner relegated him to fifth. And to think that Molinari's first appearance at the Georgia classic, in 2006, was carrying the bag for big brother Edoardo, two years older than him at 40 now. Molinari will be vying with all the sport's big names apart from the biggest of all, Tiger Woods, who is recovering from a car crash in February. World no 1 Dustin Johnson will be trying to repeat his triumph of a year ago while countrymen Justin Thomas, Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau, Spain's Jon Rahm, and Rory McIlroy will be among the other big hitters with the pride of Northern Ireland aiming to complete a career Grand Slam. But it will be a sadder event without the crowd-pulling Woods, who rolled back the years in 2018 to bag his fifth Green Jacket, one short of Jack Nicklaus's record six, and took his major total up to 15, three shy of the Golden Bear's record tally of 18. In all, 88 players will be bidding for golf's most iconic trophy, including three amateurs. among them Tyler Strafaci, whose Italo-American grandfather played his first masters in 1938. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
TORNA SU
Archivio Storico de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
LEDI SRL / Viale Francesco De Blasio snc 70132 Bari / Partita iva - codice fiscale: 08410170727 / Numero REA BA - 624759 / Capitale sociale: 1.000.000,00 versato 257.500,00 / ledi-srl@legalmail.it