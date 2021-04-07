Two-thirds of Italy's pupils back in class

ROME, APR 7 - Around 5.6 million pupils in Italy, 66% of the nation's 8.5 million school students, were able to return to class on Wednesday after the Easter holidays. Before Easter around eight in 10 pupils were having lessons via distance learning because of COVID-19 restrictions. But this proportion has dropped to a third, around 2.9 million pupils, after the government decided that students should physically return to class even in high-contagion-risk red zones, up to the first year of middle school. (ANSA).