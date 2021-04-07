Mercoledì 07 Aprile 2021 | 14:26

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

TURIN
Illegal 'anti-COVID' Chinese medicines seized

Illegal 'anti-COVID' Chinese medicines seized

 
ROME
Lazio regional council chief quits in hirings case

Lazio regional council chief quits in hirings case

 
ROME
Golf: Molinari flying the flag at Masters

Golf: Molinari flying the flag at Masters

 
TURIN
Turin market traders block street in COVID lockdown protest

Turin market traders block street in COVID lockdown protest

 
ROME
Man hires hitman on Dark Web to disfigure ex

Man hires hitman on Dark Web to disfigure ex

 
ROME
Two-thirds of Italy's pupils back in class

Two-thirds of Italy's pupils back in class

 
ROME
Almost half of firms structurally at risk says ISTAT

Almost half of firms structurally at risk says ISTAT

 
ROME
Berlusconi in Milan's San Raffaele hospital

Berlusconi in Milan's San Raffaele hospital

 
ROME
Sons of San Patrignano Community founder sue Netflix

Sons of San Patrignano Community founder sue Netflix

 
ROME
1.5 more vaccines arriving but campaign not yet sprinting

1.5 more vaccines arriving but campaign not yet sprinting

 
ROME
COVID: 7,767 new cases, 421 more victims

COVID: 7,767 new cases, 421 more victims

 

Il Biancorosso

Biancorossi

Bari, Tangorra alza l'asticella: «Ora all'attacco»

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

Homedati regionali
Covid i Basilicata, 145 nuovi contagi su 1600 test (9%) e altri 8 decessi

Covid in Basilicata, 145 nuovi contagi su 1600 test (9%) e altri 8 decessi

 
Tarantomaltrattamenti in famiglia
Taranto, picchia la moglie e chiama il 113: arrestato 46enne sotto effetto di alcool e droga

Taranto, picchia la moglie e chiama il 113: arrestato 46enne sotto effetto di alcool e droga

 
LecceL'emergenza
Lecce, rientro a scuola: 70% famiglie ha scelto Dad

Lecce, rientro a scuola: 70% famiglie ha scelto Dad

 
MateraL'emergenza
Basilicata, il ritorno in classe: scuole superiori al 50%

Basilicata, il ritorno in classe: scuole superiori al 50%

 
Foggiaquesta mattina
Foggia, protesta pacifica degli ambulanti al «Rosati»: «Vogliamo lavorare»

Foggia, protesta pacifica degli ambulanti al «Rosati»: «Vogliamo lavorare»

 
Barisanità
Bari, al Policlinico rimosso un tumore al cervello su paziente sveglio

Bari, al Policlinico rimosso un tumore al cervello su paziente sveglio

 
BatLa storia
Barletta, festeggiano la Pasquetta a casa, in 12 con tanto di dj: multati

Barletta, festeggiano la Pasquetta a casa, in 12 con tanto di dj: multati

 
BrindisiIl caso
Brindisi, chiusi in casa da 2 settimane in attesa di fare il tampone

Brindisi, chiusi in casa da 2 settimane in attesa di fare il tampone

 

i più letti

Coronavirus, in Puglia 475 nuovi casi su appena 5mila tamponi. 70 decessi in una settimana, 50 solo nel Barese

Covid, in Puglia 475 nuovi casi su appena 5mila tamponi. 70 morti in una settimana, 50 solo nel Barese. Oltre 672mila i vaccinati

Bari, anziano vive solo in casa con numerosi gatti tra degrado e abbandono: felini messi in salvo dai volontari

Bari, anziano vive solo in casa con numerosi gatti tra degrado e abbandono

Bari, uomo esanime per strada: scompiglio fra i passanti

Bari, uomo esanime per strada: scompiglio fra i passanti

Taranto, tenta di violentare ragazza mentre fa jogging: 32enne fermato

Taranto, tenta di violentare ragazza mentre fa jogging: 32enne fermato

Scuole e Covid in Puglia, la virologa Chironna: «Quale prezzo per le lezioni in presenza?»

Scuole e Covid in Puglia, la virologa Chironna: «Quale prezzo pagheremo per le lezioni in presenza?»

ROME

Man hires hitman on Dark Web to disfigure ex

Enel manager planned to leave her wheelchair-bound

Man hires hitman on Dark Web to disfigure ex

ROME, APR 7 - A 40-year-old Milanese man hired a hitman on the Dark Web to disfigure his ex-girlfriend with acid and break her back so as to leave her in a wheelchair, Rome prosecutors said after arresting the man before the hit could be carried out Wednesday. The man, a manager at Italian energy company Enel, allegedly paid the hitman around 10,000 euros in four installments, police said. He was to have completed payments using Bitcoins, police said. He was said to have paid the hitman to "cause very serious lesions to his ex", police said. "The man had sought an Italian killer willing to break his ex-girlfriend0s back so as to leave her paralysed from the waist down and forced to get around in a wheelchair, as well as throwing acid on her face," said the arrest warrant. Police said the man had not accepted the woman's decision to break off their relationship, which lasted from November 2018 to July 2020. The man allegedly bombarded her with messages to try and meet up and get back together - activity for which he has also been charged with stalking. He allegedly got in touch with the hitman on the Dark Web site "Internet Assassins", police said. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
TORNA SU
Archivio Storico de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
LEDI SRL / Viale Francesco De Blasio snc 70132 Bari / Partita iva - codice fiscale: 08410170727 / Numero REA BA - 624759 / Capitale sociale: 1.000.000,00 versato 257.500,00 / ledi-srl@legalmail.it