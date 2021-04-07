Almost half of firms structurally at risk says ISTAT
ROME, APR 7 - Around 45% of Italian firms involved in productive sectors are "structurally at risk" ISTAT said in a report on Wednesday. The national statistics agency said that "if exposed to an external crisis" these firms would "suffer consequences such as to endanger their ability to operate". It said these firms were "numerous" in sectors of low technological and knowledge content. The report said that only 11% of firms were "solid". But it added that these businesses accounted for half of the nation's employment levels and "two-thirds of overall added value". (ANSA).
