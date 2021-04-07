Berlusconi in Milan's San Raffaele hospital

ROME, APR 7 - Silvio Berlusconi was admitted to Milan's San Raffaele hospital on Tuesday, sources at the ex-premier's Forza Italia (FI) party said on Wednesday. Doctors decided the media billionaire should go into hospital for tests after a check-up, the sources said. He arrived at the San Raffaele via helicopter after spending Easter at his daughter Marina's home in Provence, the sources added. He also had a short spell in hospital last month. The 84-year-old was seriously ill with COVID-19 last year and then had another spell in hospital later in 2020 due to a heart problem. (ANSA).