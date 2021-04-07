Sons of San Patrignano Community founder sue Netflix

ROME, APR 7 - The sons of the late founder of Comunità di San Patrignano, a Italian community that helps addicts, are suing Netflix for aggravated defamation, Corriere Romagna reported on Wednesday. Andrea and Giacomo Muccioli allege Netflix's documentary series 'SanPa: Sins of the Savior' gives a distorted picture of their father Vincenzo and the community he founded in 1978, the report said. The sons refer to allusions in the series that Vincenzo Muccioli may have died of AIDS and could have been gay. They filed a complaint with Carabinieri police a few days ago, Corriere Romagna reported. In January the community itself released a statement saying that the docuseries gives a picture that is "summary and partial, with a narration that mainly focuses on the testimonies of detractors... without clearly informing the audience of the nature of these sources". It stressed that civil and criminal cases regarding alleged mistreatment "ended with rulings in favour of the Community". (ANSA).