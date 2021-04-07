1.5 more vaccines arriving but campaign not yet sprinting

ROME, APR 7 - Italy's regions are set to be delivered 1.5 million more doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday. The nation's vaccination campaign, however, is still struggling to move up towards the target of half a million shots a day, in part because of problems with the jab made by AstraZeneca, which has announced another delay in supplies. The European Medicines Agency (EMA), meanwhile, is expected to give an update shortly on its position with regards to the AstraZeneca vaccine amid fresh concerns about possible links to a small number of cases of thrombosis. Up to now, the EMA has said that this vaccine is safe and effective, its benefits outweigh the risks and there is no evidence of a causal link between the cases of blood clots and the jab. So far around eight million people in Italy had had at least one doses.of a coronavirus vaccine. Of those over 3.5 million, 5.8% of the population, are fully vaccinated after having had two doses. (ANSA).